Veteran actor Krishna, father of Mahesh Babu, passes away

Veteran Indian actor Krishna died on Tuesday at a hospital in Hyderabad, in the southern Indian state of Telangana.



The legendary actor was known for his roles in Telugu language films. he had been taken to the hospital on Monday after he suffered a cardiac arrest. He breathed his last at 4 AM on Tuesday. His son, Mahesh Babu is also a well-known actor in Telugu films.



He was put on ventilator support on Monday following his admission to the hospital. He was 80.



The actor, originally named as Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, had acted in over 350 films and was one of the top actors of his time. He was also a successful director and producer. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2009.



Krishna also dabbled in politics and joined the Congress party and was a member of the parliament in the 1980s. He eventually quit politics after the assassination of former PM Rajiv Gandhi in the 1990s.

The actor lost his wife Indira Devi earlier this year in September. Krishna's elder son Ramesh Babu passed away in January. His second wife, actress Vijaya Nirmala, passed away in 2019.