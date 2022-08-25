Venice Film Festival 2022 to host Ukrainian Day

The upcoming Venice Film Festival will host a Ukrainian Day on September 8 as a part of the festival's Venice Production Bridge initiative. The decision was announced on Ukraine's Independence Day on August 24.

The 79th edition of the festival will take place from August 31 to September 10.



The day will kick off with a panel discussion introduced by the president of the Biennale, Roberto Cicutto, and the artistic director of this year's festival, Alberto Barbera.



Topics that will be discussed include cooperation between Ukraine and Italy and the difficult situation in which the Ukrainian film industry finds itself today. The panellists will also discuss the role of artists and filmmakers; diversity in the Ukrainian audiovisual industry, including art house cinema, commercial movies, TV series, and streaming platforms; and the future of Ukrainian cinematography.



Ukrainian projects at different stages of production will also be presented during the discussion, followed by business networking.