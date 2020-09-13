Venice Film Festival 2020: 'Nomadland’ takes Golden Lion; here's complete winners list

Venice Film Festival 2020 Photograph:( Twitter )
Venice Film Festival was the first major event held in the pandemic era.
Venice Film Festival after a successful run for two weeks concluded on Saturday (September 12) with its annual awards ceremony. The movie carnival was the first major event held in the pandemic era.
This year’s jury president, Cate Blanchette, handed out the awards. Festival top prize Golden Lion, which last year went to 'Joker'. This year went to 'Nomadland', which received rave reviews at the film carnival.
Chloe Zhao, who won the shiny Lion is the first women to take the top prize in exactly a decade since Sofia Coppola won in 2010 with her film 'Somewhere', and the fifth woman in history to win the Venice Film Festival’s top prize.
Here's the full list of winners for the 2020 Venice International Film Festival below.
Golden Lion
'Nomadland'
Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize
'Nuevo Orden'; director: Michel Franco
Silver Lion, Best Director
Kiyoshi Kurosawa, 'Wife Of A Spy'
Volpi Cup, Best Actress
Vanessa Kirby, 'Pieces Of A Woman'
Volpe Cup Best Actor
Pierfrancesco Favino, 'Padrenostro'
Best Screenplay
Chaitanya Tamhane, 'The Disciple'
Special Jury Prize
'Dear Comrades', director: Andrei Konchalovsky
Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best New Young Actor or Actress
Roohollah Zamani, 'Sun Children'
Horizons
Best Film
'The Wasteland'; dir: Ahmad Bahrami
Best Director
Lav Diaz 'Genus Pan'
Special Jury Prize
'Listen', dir: Ana Rocha de Sousa
Best Actress
'Khansa Batma', Zanka Contact
Best Actor
Yahya Mahayni, 'The Man Who Sold His Skin'
Best Screenplay
Pietro Castellitto, 'I Predatori'
Best Short Film
'Entre Tú Y Milagros', director: Mariana Saffon
Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentiis Award For A Debut Film
'Listen', director: Ana Rocha de Sousa