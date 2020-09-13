Venice Film Festival 2020: 'Nomadland’ takes Golden Lion; here's complete winners list

Venice Film Festival after a successful run for two weeks concluded on Saturday (September 12) with its annual awards ceremony. The movie carnival was the first major event held in the pandemic era.



This year’s jury president, Cate Blanchette, handed out the awards. Festival top prize Golden Lion, which last year went to 'Joker'. This year went to 'Nomadland', which received rave reviews at the film carnival.



Chloe Zhao, who won the shiny Lion is the first women to take the top prize in exactly a decade since Sofia Coppola won in 2010 with her film 'Somewhere', and the fifth woman in history to win the Venice Film Festival’s top prize.



Here's the full list of winners for the 2020 Venice International Film Festival below.



Golden Lion

'Nomadland'



Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize

'Nuevo Orden'; director: Michel Franco



Silver Lion, Best Director

Kiyoshi Kurosawa, 'Wife Of A Spy'



Volpi Cup, Best Actress

Vanessa Kirby, 'Pieces Of A Woman'



Volpe Cup Best Actor

Pierfrancesco Favino, 'Padrenostro'



Best Screenplay

Chaitanya Tamhane, 'The Disciple'



Special Jury Prize

'Dear Comrades', director: Andrei Konchalovsky



Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best New Young Actor or Actress

Roohollah Zamani, 'Sun Children'



Horizons



Best Film

'The Wasteland'; dir: Ahmad Bahrami



Best Director

Lav Diaz 'Genus Pan'



Special Jury Prize

'Listen', dir: Ana Rocha de Sousa



Best Actress

'Khansa Batma', Zanka Contact



Best Actor

Yahya Mahayni, 'The Man Who Sold His Skin'



Best Screenplay

Pietro Castellitto, 'I Predatori'



Best Short Film

'Entre Tú Y Milagros', director: Mariana Saffon



Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentiis Award For A Debut Film

'Listen', director: Ana Rocha de Sousa