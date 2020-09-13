Venice Film Festival 2020: Chaitanya Tamhane 'The Disciple' wins Best Screenplay award

Chaitanya Tamhane’s 'The Disciple' won the Best Screenplay award at 77th Venice Film Festival on Saturday. Earlier, the movie was honoured with the International Critics’ Prize awarded by FIPRESCI.



The Marathi-language movie was in the running for the highest prize, the Golden Lion which went to Chloe Zhao’s 'Nomadland'.



''Writing 'The Disciple' was by far the most challenging and painful endeavour I have ever undertaken. This honour means a lot to me and it will encourage me to keep pushing my boundaries even further. I want to dedicate this award to all the musicians, researchers, authors, and historians who helped open the doors to the incredible world of Indian classical music for me'', Chaitanya said in a statement. Check the complete winners list



'The Disciple' looks at the world of classical musicians, the movie follows the story of Sharad Nerulka, who has devoted his life to becoming an Indian classical music vocalist, diligently following the traditions and discipline of old masters, his guru, and his father. But as years go by, Sharad starts to wonder whether it's possible to achieve the excellence he's striving for.



Chaitanya's movie was the first Indian film since Mira Nair's 'Monsoon Wedding' (2001) to compete at the festival. Nair's film had won the Golden Lion at the festival in 2001.



The film carnival concluded on Saturday (September 12) with its annual awards ceremony. The movie carnival was the first major event held in the pandemic era.



The movie is the only Indian film to make it to the Toronto International Film Festival(TIFF) this year.