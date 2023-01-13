Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 1: Balakrishna’s movie surpasses earnings by Varisu & Thunivu

After earning over Rs 32 crore at the box office on Thursday, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy had the best opening day of 2023. The two Tamil blockbusters, Thunivu, starring Ajith, and Varisu, starring Vijay, both had their opening days on Wednesday, but the Telugu movie outperformed both. However, there was a significant faceoff between both movies in the Tamil Nadu region. In fact, Varisu wasn't initially released there, likely to avoid a clash with Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya, which opens today. Veera Simha Reddy made almost Rs 32 crore on day one, claims industry tracker Sacnilk.

After 2021's Akhanda, Balakrishna's last movie was this one. In both films, he has had two distinct roles. Comparatively, Thunivu made Rs 26 crore on the first day, while Varisu made Rs 26.5 crore. As usual, there are several alternatives available to audiences during Pongal and Sakranthi. When Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya premieres today and competes against Veera Simha Reddy, Telugu will have its own box office confrontation. Varisu and Thunivu are now battling it out in Tamil Nadu.

The movie Veera Simha Reddy is directed by Gopichandh Malineni. On 12 January, the movie had a standalone release, and critics and viewers had different opinions. Veera Simha Reddy also stars Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose, and Duniya Vijay. The supporting cast includes composer S Thaman, editor Naveen Nooli, and cinematographer Rishi Punjabi. Mythri Movie Makers produced the movie.