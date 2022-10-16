Varun Dhawan and Dwayne Johnson's friendly Twitter banter wins netizens' heart

Varun Dhawan is a huge fan of Dwayne Jonhson, and the whole world is aware of that. Recently, Dhawan had a fan-boy moment after he had a small interaction with his favourite hero.



Recently, Varun expressed his excitement for Johnson's most awaited project, 'Black Adam' which luckily caught Dwayne's eye.

This all started after the 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulaniya' actor reacted to Dwayne's tweet in which he thanked all his Indian fans for showing their support to his fourthcoming film.



"'Thank you very much, India. I appreciate all of the # BlackAdam love (both now and in the past). Book your tickets now—this is a true theatrical experience. It was great to connect with all the press from your country last week! I love you back and enjoy the movie!! # JSA # BlackAdam # ManInBlack twitter.com/warnerbrosindi... " Dwayne wrote.

Varun replied to his tweet, "Let's goo finally get to see my hero back on the big screen @TheRock # BlackAdam."

Dwayne was also quick to notice a tweet from his dearly beloved fan from India. Reacting to his tweet, The Rock sweetly wrote, "Thank you, my brotha! I can’t wait for you to see the film. 15 long years of fighting to get this made. Well worth the wait. Let me know what you think and keep kickin' ass. "



Fans of the actor have been gushing over his recent social media interaction.



"LOVE to see your fan-boy side cuz I relate to it so much. We're howling in 3 days yas!!'' one user commented on Varun;s tweet.



Another wrote, ''FANBOY DHAWAN 💜.''



In 2019, Johnson and Varun interacted on social media after Varun praised the actor for his work in 'Hobbs and Shaw'.



Dwayne's most awaited film, 'Black Adam,' will hit theatres on October 21. Meanwhile, Varun will next be seen in 'Bhediya', co-starring Kriti Sanon in the lead role.