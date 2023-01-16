Varisu and Thunivu Box Office Collection: Films cross ₹100 cr club in India over opening weekend

When Vijay's Varisu and Ajith Kumar's Thunivu premiered on the same day around Pongal last week, the Tamil film industry saw one of the largest box-office conflicts. While both movies are in a close race at the domestic box office, Vijay's Varisu clearly outperformed Ajith's Thunivu during the course of the opening weekend. Ajith Kumar and Vijay both had movies released on the same day after a nine-year hiatus. Thunivu had the first-day box office advantage in Tamil Nadu, but Varisu overtook starting on day two. According to trade sources, Varisu and Thunivu both surpassed the $100 crore mark at the Indian box office in their first weekend.

On Monday, Ramesh Bala, a trade expert, tweeted that both movies were performing well in India. He acknowledged that both movies had made over 100 crore at the Indian box office. The Vijay-starring movie has, however, decisively surpassed Ajith's movie in important overseas countries like the US, UK, and some other locations, giving Varisu a minor edge over Thunivu at the worldwide box office. Varisu has already made almost $1 million in the US, whereas Thunivu has only made $900,000. Last Wednesday, Varisu and Thunivu were equally distributed across Tamil Nadu's theatres. Shows were scheduled as early as 1 am, so fans celebrated the debut of both movies in full force by staying up all night.

