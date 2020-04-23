US movie theatre owners not too keen on reopening amid coronavirus crisis

According to the new federal guidelines, theatres can open in the United States but The National Association of Theatre Owners feel it’s too soon.

In a statement, NATO said, "While some states and localities are beginning to authorize the opening of movie theaters under certain conditions, the movie theater industry is also a national one.”

"Until the majority of markets in the US are open, and major markets in particular, new wide release movies are unlikely to be available. As a result, some theaters in some areas that are authorized to open may be able economically to reopen with repertory product; however, many theaters will not be able to feasibly open."

All theatres have been shut across the world ever since the outbreak of coronavirus. While the film industry is banking on the reopening, distressed owners risk forgoing federal relief money if they open prematurely.

On Monday, the state of Georgia said some businesses, including theaters, will be permitted to reopen next week with social distancing measures in place. There are similar plans in Mississippi, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Florida. The six states are coordinating their reopening efforts.