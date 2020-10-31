US election 2020: Taylor Swift lends her Netflix documentary song for Biden-Harris ad

A few days earlier, Taylor Swift revealed she will be voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year's US election. Now, just three days before the election, the singer has approved the use of her song for the democrat's endorsement.



Taylor granted permission for the use of her song 'Only the Young' from the Netflix documentary 'Taylor Swift: Miss Americana' in an advertisement to support Biden-Harris bid for the presidency.

The advertiesment was shared online on Friday (October 30) by California’s Democratic representative Eric Swalwell. By quoting some lyrics from the song in his post, he wrote,'' Up there’s the finish line. Our future is worth our fight. Thank you, @TaylorSwift13, for voicing what #Onlythe young can do. Let’s run!'' Swalwell wrote in his tweet.

Up there's the finish line.

Our future is worth our fight.



Thank you, @taylorswift13, for voicing what #OnlyTheYoung can do. Let’s run! pic.twitter.com/q4EAJwwzqG — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) October 30, 2020 ×

Later, Kamala also re-tweeted the post and wrote,'' Thank you @TaylorSwift13 and my friend @EricSwalwell for showing young people what’s at stake in this election.''

Taylor, who is pro-Biden and a vocal critic of Donald Trump, is urging young voters to head to the polls to cast their ballots on Election Day which is on November 3.



Before Taylor, Brad Pitt narrated a commercial in which he called Biden a 'President For All Americans'