US election 2020: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez officially endorse Joe Biden

Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have shown their support for the 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday.



The 51-year-old singer and actress and the 45-year-old baseball star both appeared from separate locations in a video chat. The couple hosted a video chat with Biden along with his wife Dr Jill Biden.



Alex started the talk by saying,"We're thrilled and we're excited to vote," he began, ''I think our voice has never been more important. We want to come together as a team to defeat COVID and to rebuild this US economy that needs us all so much.''

Lopez adde, "For me, it's unifying the nation again. Getting rid of this hate, thinking about my kids walking around in a world where you know it's OK to be racist or prejudiced because our administration says it's OK''.

''That to me is really sad because it's not the country I grew up in,'' the singer said. Lopez also talked about hope and quest for the Latino community, that they start understanding their power. "They understand what they mean to the country, that their vote counts," said Lopez.



Before Jennifer and Alex, Dwayne Johnson, Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston including many other celebs have shown their support for Biden and Harris.



The 2020 United States presidential election is scheduled for November 3.It will be the 59th quadrennial presidential election.