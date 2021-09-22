Uma Thurman reveals she had an abortion as a teenager, slams Texas law

Hollywood star Uma Thurman has disclosed "her darkest secret" from her teenage years in a Washington Post op-ed. On Tuesday, Thurman condemned the Texas abortion law in the op-ed, revealing that she had an abortion in her late teens.



Thurman explained that her opening up about the darkest secret of her life was to help those women who were feeling powerless.



She shared the secret stating that “some light will shine through, reaching women and girls who might feel a shame that they can’t protect themselves from and have no agency over.”



In September, Texas passed a new law that effectively bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.



The law allows private citizens to sue abortion providers and any individuals helping a woman get an abortion — even Uber drivers for transporting them.



Thurman started acting at the age of 15. She revealed that by her late teens she was “accidentally impregnated by a much older man” while living out of a suitcase in Europe. She had no family around at that time and was starting a new job.



Thurman, now 51, said she wanted to keep the baby but wasn't aware of how to go about it.



She said she called home to discuss with family who said that keeping the relationship with the older man was not an option and raising the baby on her own at such a young age would be difficult.



"My childish fantasy of motherhood was soundly corrected as I weighed answers to their very precise questions. … We decided as a family that I couldn’t go through with the pregnancy and agreed that termination was the right choice. My heart was broken nonetheless."



Reacting to the recent law in Texas, Thurman stated that it would only pit people against one another and allow vigilantes to go after disadvantaged women. It denies women their ability to choose whether to have children, she continued.



“The Texas abortion law was allowed to take effect without argument by the Supreme Court, which, due in no small part to its lack of ideological diversity, is a staging ground for a human rights crisis for American women. This law is yet another discriminatory tool against those who are economically disadvantaged, and often, indeed, against their partners. Women and children of wealthy families retain all the choices in the world, and face little risk,” Thurman wrote.



“I have followed the course of Texas’s radical antiabortion law with great sadness, and something akin to horror. Now, in the hope of drawing the flames of controversy away from the vulnerable women on whom this law will have an immediate effect, I am sharing my own experience. You might not be interested in the opinions of an actress, but given this new outrage, I feel it is my responsibility to stand up in their shoes,” Thurman further wrote.



Uma Thurman has three children.