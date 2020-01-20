Two Queens on one coin! Iconic British band and monarch celebrated on commemorative coin

Ever heard of two queens featuring on one coin? The royal mint of United Kingdom has paid a unique tribute music icons Queen and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on a new commemorative coin.



The released recently coin pays tribute to the four band members - Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon - along with depictions of their musical instruments.



According to the Royal Mint, this is the very first time that a British band has been celebrated on UK coinage.



The coin features the band's logo and the instruments played by the four Queen members. The grand piano played by Freddie Mercury for "Bohemian Rhapsody", May's "Red Special" guitar, Taylor's Ludwig bass drum and Deacon's bass guitar.

The commemorative coin is available in gold and silver proof with prices varying from £13 pounds sterling for a £5 brilliant uncirculated coin cover to £2,100 for the one-ounce gold proof coin.