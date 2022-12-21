'Twister' sequel set for release in 2024
Photograph:(Twitter)
Story highlights
The film ‘Twisters’ will be helmed by ‘Minari’ director Lee Isaac Chung.
The film ‘Twisters’ will be helmed by ‘Minari’ director Lee Isaac Chung.
Sequel to the 1996 disaster epic Twister has been set for release in 2024.
Universal’s film will open alongwith Paramount’s ‘Transformers: A New Generation’ and one week ahead of Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’.
The film ‘Twisters’ will be helmed by ‘Minari’ director Lee Isaac Chung. The screenplay will be written by Mark L. Smith.
In the original, Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes and Philip Seymour Hoffman starred in the film as storm-chasing scientists trying to conquer the most powerful tornado in decades.
‘Twisters’ will be co-financed by Warner Bros. Pictures.