TV personality Jagee John found dead at her home in Kerala

TV personality, model and celebrity chef Jagee John was found dead on Monday in Thiruvananthapuram.



According to the police, Jagee John's body was found in the kitchen of her residence at around 4 pm by one of her friends, who then alerted the police about the same.



Police said that the cause of death is yet to be established and there were no visible injury marks on the body.



"We are investigating the case. An inquest and postmortem will be conducted on Tuesday after which we will be able to get more details," police said.



According to local reports, Jagee John used to live with her mother.



Active on Facebook and social media, Jagee John was known for her cookery show called 'Jagee's Cookbook' on Malayalam channel called Rosebowl. She also appeared as a celebrity judge in multiple reality TV shows.



On Instgram, she posted a New Year's wish last on Sunday. It said, "May the tears you cried in 2019 water the seeds you're planting for 2020."