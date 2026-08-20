/Tumbbad 2: 8 years later, team finds a hidden factor from the original film

While scouting locations for Tumbbad 2, the team recently stumbled upon something they certainly weren’t expecting to find, original elements from the making of the first Tumbbad, preserved at the very location where the film was shot.

During a recce of the wada, the team came across the original doll moulds that had been used in the first film. The moulds had remained at the location since the original shoot, untouched over the years. What made the discovery even more special was that the team also found the original lock opener from the wada, which had been used in the first Tumbbad.

For a team returning to the world of Tumbbad years after the original film, the unexpected discovery became a nostalgic reminder of the painstaking process that went into creating the film’s distinctive world. The objects, which had quietly remained at the location, suddenly became pieces of the franchise’s history as the team began preparing to revisit the universe for its next chapter.

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A crew member recalls, “We had gone to the wada purely for the recce and didn’t expect to come across anything from the first film. When we found the atte ki gudiya moulds, there was an instant sense of nostalgia because these were things we had actually used while making Tumbbad. Then we discovered the original lock opener as well. It was quite surreal to see these things still there after all these years. In a way, it felt like the location had preserved little pieces of the film for us to find when we came back.”

The discovery comes at a significant point for the franchise, as Tumbbad 2 prepares to take the story forward while returning to the world that made the original film a cult favourite.

The 2018 film, starring Sohum Shah, developed a strong following over the years for its distinctive visual world, folklore-inspired storytelling and atmospheric treatment. Its 2024 theatrical re-release further brought the film to a new generation of audiences and became a major success.

Doll moulds from Tumbbad set Photograph: (X)

The sequel has already generated considerable anticipation with Nawazuddin Siddiqui joining the cast, followed by Alia Bhatt coming on board in a pivotal role. The casting announcement was made by actor-producer Sohum Shah in July, with the film bringing together Shah, Bhatt and Siddiqui in the next chapter of the franchise.