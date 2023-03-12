Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office: Ranbir-Shraddha starrer earns decent numbers

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's most-awaited rom-com, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is having a decent run at the box office. Luv Ranjan's film, which was released on Holi, the big festive week, has raked in decent numbers in the first week of its release.



The film raked in impressive numbers on Day 1. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has earned around Rs 15.73 crore. However, on the next working day, a drop was noticed.



On Thursday and Friday, the movie collected over Rs 10 crore, bringing the total toll to ₹36.59 crores.



Taran Adarsh tweeted: ''#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar is up at national chains, but down in mass circuits on Day 3… #Mumbai - #Maharashtra as well as mass pockets need to come on board on Sat - Sun for a strong weekend total… Wed 15.73 cr, Thu 10.34 cr, Fri 10.52 cr. Total: ₹ 36.59 cr. #India biz. #TJMM.''



Luv Ranjan's film has always attracted a big crowd of youngsters to the theatres, and this time with the fresh pair of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, the expectations were really high. However, the film's performance has been decent, and there are possibilities that the film might see a big jump in the box office numbers.



In another tweet, Taran wrote, "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar at national chains… Day 3 / Fri [working day]… PVR: ₹2.51 cr

INOX: ₹1.68 cr, Cinepolis: ₹96 lacs. Total: ₹5.15 cr. Nett BOC. day-wise, at national chains… Wed: ₹7.85 cr Thu: ₹5.10 cr Fri: ₹5.15 cr nett BOC."