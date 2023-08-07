Tribute to Sinéad O’Connor appears in Ireland ahead of her funeral

Late singer Sinéad O’Connor has been given a fitting tribute in the form of an installation near the Irish seaside town of Bray. The installation has been unveiled on a hillside overlooking the town. O'Connor will be buried in the same town on Tuesday (Aug 8).



A message in 30ft-tall letters spelling out “ÉIRE ♡ SINÉAD” that was visible from the air appeared on Sunday outside the County Wicklow town, which was her home for 15 years.



The tribute appeared 11 days after police found the singer unresponsive in a south London flat. The news of her death leads to shock and grief around the world. O’Connor was 56.



A statement from O’Connor’s family said she will be buried on Tuesday and that the public will be able to pay final respects when the cortege passes the Bray seafront.



“The route will begin at the Harbour Bar end of Strand Road and continue along the seafront to the other end of Strand Road where Sinéad and her family will then continue on to a private burial,” the family said. “Sinéad loved living in Bray and the people in it."



The procession is her family's way to acknowledge the outpouring of love that the singer is receiving from the people of Co Wicklow and beyond since she left last week to go to another place.



No other details were released. O’Connor also used the Muslim name Shuhada’ Sadaqat.



The initiative was a collaboration between a Dublin-based creative agency, The Tenth Man, and signwriting and mural specialists Mack Signs. A drone filmed the installation from the air. The sign was made from recycled plastic and was to be removed on Sunday night.