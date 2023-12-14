Trevor Noah to host Grammy Awards fourth time in a row

The news was first announced by the comedian and producer on his Spotify podcast, What Now? With Trevor Noah, on Thursday. The producer-writer appeared excited to take on the role once more, but this time the ceremony is special as Noah is also a nominee.



Taking to his Spotify podcast, Trevor Noah said “I think it’s also important to acknowledge something. I’m hosting the Grammys.”



“I’m excited about that, yeah, it’s a lot of fun. I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then experience and comment on it in person while it is happening.”



Noah has been nominated for Best Comedy Album with I Wish You Would. Noah hosting while being nominated is a rare feat. Only a few Grammy hosts have ever been nominated in the same year. The first time it was done was by Kenny Rogers in 1980 when he won Best Country Vocal Performance, Male.



Grammy Awards 2024 will be held on February 4. CBS and Paramount+ will both carry live coverage of the event from the Crypto.com Arena. Trevor Noah will also serve as a producer for the 66th Grammy Awards.



SZA, who has nine nominations for her immensely successful album SOS, tops the field of 2024 Grammy contenders.