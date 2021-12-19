Trevor Noah sues New York doctor and hospital over botched surgery in 2020

Trevor Noah is taking legal against a New York City-based orthopaedic surgeon.



The 37-year-old host sued a hospital in NYC and a doctor after they allegedly botched a surgery he underwent in 2020.



Noah claims both the New York City hospital and orthopaedic surgeon were “careless in failing to treat and care for [him] in a careful and skillful manner” in the court documents filed in the New York Supreme Court, as per Page Six.

Noah has not yet publicly addressed the lawsuit.



Noah’s lawsuit also mentions how hospitals and surgeons failed to “prescribe proper medications,” failed to “discontinue certain prescription medications” and failed to do proper testing in order to “diagnose the conditions.”



Noah has suffered “serious personal injury” that is described as “permanent, severe and grievous,'' as per the documents. It added that the injuries allegedly left Trevor rendered ''sick, sore, lame, and disabled.''



The Hospital for Special Surgery has denied the claims and called them “meritless,” as reported by People.



"HSS received a complaint filed on behalf of Mr. Trevor Noah. We have shared with Mr. Noah's attorney a detailed rebuttal to the claims, which are meritless," the representative shares in a statement. "Due to HIPAA we are restricted by law from addressing publicly specific aspects of the treatment of any patient."