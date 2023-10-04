Trevor Noah gives Bangalore a special mention as he bids farewell to India 

Comedian Trevor Noah is going to be back for his fans in Bengaluru. The comedian wrapped up his India tour over the weekend and shared a thank-you note for his fans in the country. Noah thanked then for their delicious cuisine and "fantastic arguments" with him. On his profile on X he also promised to come back to Bengaluru for a show. The comedian had to cancel his two shows in the city due to technical reasons last week. "Bangalore, our story isn't done, I'll be back and next time we'll make sure it's the best show ever," he wrote on X while sharing pictures of his India trip."

Noah was to perform at the Manpho Convention Centre in Bengaluru last week as part of his 'Off the Record' tour. The organisers cancelled both the shows at the last minute as there were audio issues at the venue. Later, Noah apologised to his fans who came all the way to watch it.



Citing the reason for the cancellation of the show Noah said on X, "We tried everything but because the audience can't hear the comedians on stage there's literally no way to do a show. We'll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I'm so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before."



Last weekend he performed at Mumabi to a packed audience and of course trolled Bengaluru and the lack of proper infrstructure at the said venue. While it was all in the name of comedy, Noah's jabs at the city left several of his fans miffed who pointed out that a basic sound check prior to the show could have prevented the comedian from cancelling it completely.



Apart from Mumbai, Trevor Noah also performed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi-NCR on September 22, 23 and 24.