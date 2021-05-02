Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival returning in 2021

Rapper Travis Scott has announced that his annual music gala, Astro world Festival, will be returning this year with a two-day edition. Now in its third year, the festival is scheduled to take place at NRG Park in Houston, Texas on November 5 and 6.



Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, made the announcement on his Twitter page. The rapper will be the headlining performer at the festival, while the rest of the lineup will be announced later.



The two-day general admission passes will be available for purchase starting from May 5 on the festival's official website.



A portion of proceeds will be donated to Cactus Jack Foundation, Scott's non-profit organisation that works to enrich the lives of youth through access to education and creative resources.



In 2019, Astroworld Festival became the largest single-day artist-curated music festival in the US.