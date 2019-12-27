Travis Scott drops 'Jackboys' compilation album

American rapper Travis Scott on Friday released Cactus Jack compilation project `JACKBOYS` which features artists like Rosalia, Quavo, Offset, Young Thug and more.



The rapper revealed his album to fans through social media.Travis posted a picture of the song which was a remix of the newest release of Scott`s `Highest in the Room` with Rosalia and Lil Baby.He captioned the post, "OUT NOW."

Scott also shared a picture on his Instagram story and wrote, `JACKBOYS PACT OUT NOW.`The seven-track album featured Scott`s Cactus Jack Records imprint, featuring Sheck Wes, Don Toliver and the DJ Chase B. Quavo, Offset, Young Thug and Pop Smoke.

The album `Jackboys` came few weeks after Travis had announced the album on his Twitter account along with his merchandise line.

Earlier, he had posted a video trailer on Christmas and this week confirmed the release of the album.

