Travis Barker's blood-soaked Vans sneakers and pants sold at this whopping price

The entire world is a fan of drumming genius Travis Barker and his captivating and energetic style of performing. In October, Barker and his clothes were all soaked in blood as he went on to perform with a hand injury in Manchester, England. After the wrap of the 2023 Blink-182 World Tour, his belongings like drum heads, sticks, and even his blood-soaked sneakers and pants were put on sale, which are already sold, and that too at a good price.

Travis, 48, partnered with the collectibles company Trophy to sell off his used memorabilia from his 2023 World tour. A small portion of the proceeds from this sale will be donated to Lost But Not Forgotten CA, read the website.

Travis's blood-soaked sneakers are sold!



The black and white vans sneakers with Barker's blood stains are one of the items that have been sold out. Described as Vans vault x mastermind world shoe size 9.5 with real blood splatter, the shoes are sold at a whopping price of $4 k.



''You can almost step inside Travis Barker's shoes with his blood soaked Vans worn throughout his 2023 World Tour. These kicks are encased in a museum-grade acrylic Trophy Case and comes ready to display.'' the description reads.





The retail price of the black vans x mastermind kicks is around $115. Travis and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, have been spotted multiple times wearing the smart pair of shoes.



Travis' other blood-soaked item, which was his pants, was also put on sale. And guess what? The black trousers are already sold, and that too at a staggering price of $ 6K.



The description of Junya Watanabe MAN x Dickies 874 pants reads, ''This is your once in-a-lifetime chance to own Travis' blood-soaked pants worn on October 16, 2023, in Manchester UK on his 2023 World Tour.''