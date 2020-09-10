Toronto Film Festival 2020: Organisers reverse controversial face mask policy

The Toronto Film Festival has changed its controversial policy on face masks after much was spoken about it for its upcoming edition.

According to the new regulations, TIFF will now have festival attendees wear face masks during all in-person movie viewing at its Bell Lightbox multiplex.

After there was a surge in COVID-19 cases in Ontario, the fest organisers took a turn for the new regulations making it mandatory to wear masks. Earlier, they did not make it mandatory for attendees to wear face coverings "when seated in-cinema."

In a statement, the festival said, "...Due to recent public health reports indicating that there has been an increase in COVID cases in the GTA, we have made the decision that for the safety, comfort and peace-of-mind of our audiences, TIFF Bell Lightbox will close its concession stands, thereby eliminating a point of contact for patrons.”

"As no food or beverage is being consumed, TIFF will require that audience members’ masks remain in place for the entirety of the time they are in TIFF Bell Lightbox," TIFF added.