Top highest-paid OTT stars in India: See who earns the most

The Indian entertainment industry has undergone a significant transformation, with Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms gaining momentum in viewership. Gone are the days when the big screen was the only medium of stardom. Now, OTT content has changed the dynamics of content consumption and has become a leader in providing entertainment to its viewers. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLiv, JioHotstar and JioCinema have carved a niche for themselves, offering big and young stars to make their mark in the OTT world. Today, actors are commanding astonishing figures for their performances in these shows.

From Ajay Devgn's ₹125 crore series to Samantha Prabhu's breakout OTT success, here's a look at the Indian actors who are the highest paid in the OTT space.

1. Ajay Devgn- The highest paid OTT actor

In 2021, Ajay starred in Rudra: Edge of Darkness, an Indian adaptation of the British series Luther. Bollywood Hungama reported that he charged a startling amount of ₹125 crore for a seven-episode series. Devgn's OTT debut surpassed the fees of some biggest names in Bollywood and redefined the standards of OTT platforms. His upcoming projects include De De Pyar De 2, Dhamaal 4, Golmaal 5 and Drishyam 3.

2. Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaideep Ahlawat became a favourite OTT name with his role in Paatal Lok (2020). He received huge praise for his role as Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary in the series. Although he was paid a minimal amount in the first season but his salaryskyrocketed 50 times in the second season, making him rank on the list. Ahlawat is known for his versatile roles in Three of Us, Jaane Jaan, Maharaj and The Broken News, winning him multiple awards, including the Filmfare OTT Award.

3. Pankaj Tripathi

The man behind Kaleen Bhaiya, Pankaj Tripathi's performances have become a symbolic quality of OTT storytelling. He earned around ₹10 crore for Mirzapur and approximately ₹8-12 crore for Sacred Games. The actor is known for his diverse roles and the credibility he brings to any project.



4. Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee's portrayal of Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man made him one of OTT's most impeccable actors. His critically acclaimed show earned him approximately ₹10 crore for his intense performance in the franchise.

5. Saif Ali Khan

Acting in OTT marked a turning point in Saif Ali Khan's career. His nuanced role of Sartaj Singh in Sacred Games on Netflix helped him become a cult hit. The hit series earned him a good amount of ₹15 crore, positioning Saif as one ofthe highest paid actors in the OTT space.

6. Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte has become the talk of the town with her outstanding and bold performances in the OTT world. Her prominent roles in Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul are highly praised by audiences and critics. She reportedly charged ₹4 crore for her role in Sacred Games.



7. Samantha Ruth Prabhu