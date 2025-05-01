Top 10 billionaire celebrities in world 2025

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is an American model, businesswoman, media star, and socialite. She rose to fame on the reality TV series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and for her brands KKW Beauty and Skims. According to Forbes, she is the top celebrity on the list of the world's celebrity billionaires in 2025. She has a net worth of $1.7 billion (USD).