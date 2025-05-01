Top 10 billionaire celebrities in world 2025

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian is an American model, businesswoman, media star, and socialite. She rose to fame on the reality TV series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and for her brands KKW Beauty and Skims. According to Forbes, she is the top celebrity on the list of the world's celebrity billionaires in 2025. She has a net worth of $1.7 billion (USD).
Peter Jackson
Peter Jackson is a New Zealand director, writer, and producer. He got famous for his Lord of the Rings films and The Hobbit film series. According to Forbes, he is the second richest on the list of the world's celebrity billionaires in 2025. He has a net worth of $1.7 billion (USD).
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift is an American pop star, singer and songwriter. She became famous for songs like 'Fearless', 'You Belong With Me' and others. According to Forbes, she is in the top 3 of the list of the world's celebrity billionaires in 2025. She has a net worth of $1.6 Billion (USD).
Magic Johnson
Magic Johnson is an American business person and former basketball player. He became famous after his great basketball season when he led NBA: Lakers and achieved great success. According to Forbes, he is at number 4 on the list of the world's celebrity billionaires in 2025. He has a net worth of $1.5 Billion (USD).
Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry is an American performer, actor, filmmaker, and playwright. He gained fame after his famous “Madea” character from The Madea films and plays. According to Forbes, he is at number 5 on the list of the world's celebrity billionaires in 2025. He has a net worth of $1.4 billion (USD).
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods is an American skilled golfer. He rose to fame after he won the 1997 Masters Tournament with a score of with a score of 270. According to Forbes, he is at number 6 on the list of the world's celebrity billionaires in 2025. He has a net worth of $1.4 billion (USD).
Rihanna
Rihanna is a Barbadian singer, businesswoman, pop artist, and actress. She rose to fame after her first two albums, Music of the Sun (2005) and A Girl Like Me (2006). According to Forbes, she is at number 7 on the list of the world's celebrity billionaires in 2025. She has a net worth of $1.4 billion (USD).
LeBron James
LeBron James is an American pro-level basketball player. He rose to fame after he won four National Basketball Association (NBA) championships and he also owns a production Entertainment company called SpringHill. According to Forbes, he is at number 8 on the list of the world's celebrity billionaires in 2025. He has a net worth of $1.3 billion (USD).
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen is an American singer, bandleader, writer and guitarist. He rose to fame after the 'Born to Run (1975) album. According to Forbes, he is at number 9 on the list of the world's celebrity billionaires in 2025. He has a net worth of $1.2 Billion (USD).
Dick Wolf
Dick Wolf is an American television producer. He rose to fame after his Law & Order franchise and FBI. According to Forbes, he is at number 10 on the list of the world's celebrity billionaires in 2025. He has a net worth of $1.2 Billion (USD).