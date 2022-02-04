Tom Holland on reuniting with Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire: 'It always seem impossible'

Marvel sure presented 'Spider-Man' fans with the best gift by reuniting the Spidey heroes Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in the recent blockbuster hit 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'



Talking to Variety, during an interview Holland praised the production team for getting the trio together on the big screen." It was one of those things -- it was an idea for a long time and an idea that always seemed impossible," he said.



On being asked whether the production could possibly reunite them again, Holland said, "Could it happen? Of course, it could happen. We've done it once before. Will it happen? I don't know."



Garfield told Variety shortly after the film was released that he was "definitely open" to coming back to the franchise "if it felt right."



Garfield's rendition of Spider-Man made its debut in 2012's 'The Amazing Spider-Man'. Two years later he reprised the role in 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2', which ended on a sad note with the death of his love interest, Gwen Stacy, portrayed by actor Emma Stone.



'Spider-Man: No Way Home', made history when it became the second-highest opening movie after making a record-breaking USD 260 million at the domestic box office.



Only 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame', one of the biggest blockbusters of all time, opened to higher numbers.