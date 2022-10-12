Tom Felton speaks in support of JK Rowling amid online backlash 

Actor Tom Felton, who famously played Draco Malfoy in the 'Harry Potter' film series has spoken in support of author JK Rowling on whose books the films were based. Over the last few years, Rowling has been slammed majorly on social media for her beliefs on biological sex and gender.



Felton spoke about his admiration for Rowling and how her writing has brought people together across the world in an interview with The Times Of London.



"I can't speak for what other individuals have said," he told the outlet. "I am constantly reminded that the Potter-verse, certainly when we were finishing the films, there was an expectation that the fandom would be dwindling slowly over the years, whereas most fans that say hello to me, shout ‘Potter’ or ‘Draco’ at me weren't even born when the books were being made."



Felton added how grateful he was to the author. "I am quick to remind myself and others that ‘Potter’ for some reason has brought more people together across the world and more generations than probably anything else has in the past 20 years, and I'm quick to celebrate that," he added. "It came from one person, and that's her, so I'm very grateful."



In 2020, Rowling created quite a stir on social media when she defended the concept of biological sex on Twitter.

The author reposted an article titled: "Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate."



he wrote in response, "People who menstruate. I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"



Rowling continued to defend her position, writing, "If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth."



Rowling was slammed and termed an anti-LGBTQ community which she denied repeatedly in later posts.



Since then, the author has been outspoken about regularly receiving threats online since she shared her views.

Several stars from the 'Harry Potter' film series including Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe have also openly criticised Rowling for her comments. The author was also absent from the reunion special in late 2021 that the film franchise celebrated on the completion of 20 years.