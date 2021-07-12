Tom Cruise trolled for looking 'old' as he attends Wimbledon finals

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise was recently seen at the women’s finals at Wimbledon on Saturday alongside English actor and rumored girlfriend Hayley Atwell. Another co-star from his upcoming ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ was there -- Pom Klementieff.

At the event, Tom Cruise could be seen wearing a three-piece blue suit and a tie to complement his co-stars from Mission Impossible 7. Halyley Atwell chose a flowery dress, red heels and cream trench coat. Meanwhile, Klementieff wore a black and yellow pantsuit and a black-buttoned trench over the shoulders.

As the trio’s pictures were shared online, netizens pointed out that Cruise was looking ‘old’ and that he was aging. Netizens started trolling Tom Cruise soon after.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming Tom Cruise film, he reprises his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, with Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff and Henry Czerny also starring in the upcoming high octane action film. The film is slated for a May 27, 2022 release.