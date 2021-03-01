Tokyo Film Festival 2021 to go hybrid with some in-person and virtual events

Like most awards and film festivals around the world, Tokyo International Film Festival and its accompanying TIFFCOM market this year will be held as hybrid editions combining real world and online activities. Scheduled to hit at a time when they would under normal circumstances annually, the festival will run from October 30, 2021 to November 8, 2021, a ten-day stretch from Saturday to Monday. The market will operate for three week-days from Monday Nov. 1 to Wednesday Nov. 3, 2021.

In 2020, the Tokyo International Film Festival was run in a scaled-down fashion with some in-person events and others online. The rights market became an entirely online affair.

Like last year, Tokyo International Film Festival will again collaborate with former rival festival Tokyo Filmex. “TIFF will continue deepening our ties with Tokyo Filmex, which will be held from October 30 (Sat.) through November 7 (Sun.),” the Tokyo festival said in a statement.

In terms of chaos created by the pandemic, Japan has not suffered a staggering number of death tolls and has managed to keep the situation under control for a larger part of the pandemic.