Tim Allen to return as Buzz Lightyear in 'Toy Story 5'

Tim Allen is getting back into the shoes of Buzz Lightyear one more time! Allen has been the voice of the popular Pixar character since its debut in 1995. To date, he has voiced the character in the four Toy Story movies; however, he didn't voice the character in 2022's Lightyear, when Chris Evans voiced the titular character.



On Thursday, Allen shared the exciting news with all the fans. Taking to Twitter, he shared a photo of the Buzz and wrote, "See ya soon, Woody; you are a sad, strange little man, and you have my pity. And off we go to number 5! to infinity and beyond!''



His tweet also confirmed the return of Woody in Toy Story 5. Buzz and Woody last appeared together in 2019's 'Toy Story 4'.

See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond! pic.twitter.com/bwRzE487Vi — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) February 9, 2023 ×

However, he didn't mention whether Tom Hanks would reprise the role of Woody or not. More information about the film has been kept under wraps.



The news comes hours after Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that the studio is currently working on sequels to 'Toy Story,' 'Frozen,' and 'Zootopia.' In a statement, he said, "Today I’m so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia."