Tiku Talsania stars in Zee Theatre's Gujarati play on family love

Zee Theatre presents the popular Gujarati play ‘Jenu Khisu Garam Eni Same Sau Naram’ on Dish TV & D2H Rangmanch Active. The play will be available on the platform throughout the week.



Veteran actor Tiku Talsania who stars in the family drama says the experience of working in the teleplay was great. He plays the protagonist Shivkumar whose family comprises his wife, two sons, daughters-in-law, and a grandchild. Post-retirement, Shivkumar is considered to be good for nothing by his entire family. One fine day his mutual fund investment matures and he gets more than one crore rupees. While Shivkumar intends to utilize this money for noble causes, his sons want it for their own ulterior, selfish motives. Money becomes the root cause of the family’s disintegration. The teleplay shows how Shivkumar is able to earn back his respect and unite his family once again.

Tiku Talsania says, “Jenu Khisu Garam Eni Same Sau Naram’ has a very strong script. This is a story that gets etched in the heart of the audience and the one thing that I would really like them to take away from the play is to love your family. Your loved ones are your only pillars of support right till the end. I want to also request those who have never watched Gujarati plays, to please watch this one because this experience will live with you all your life.”

‘Jenu Khisu Garam Eni Same Sau Naram’ is directed by Imtiaz Patel and stars Tiku Talsania, Vandana Pathak, Narhari Jani, Nilesh Pandya, Linesh Fanse, Vaishali Parmar, Purvi Bhatt, Pratham Bhatt, and Chintan Mehta.