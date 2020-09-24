'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin sued for defamation

‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin has been sued for defamation by a former assistant.

As part of the lawsuit, the daughters of Carole Baskin's former husband are seeking more information about what happened to their father, who disappeared mysteriously more than two decades ago.

The lawsuit is also seeking what is known as a “pure bill of discovery," which allows information in a case to be gathered before a civil complaint is filed.

“Despite contentions to the contrary, the truth has never been explored in any court and there is a good faith basis to believe the truth will open up many viable remedies," the lawsuit said.

The Netflix documentary is about Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as ‘Joe Exotic’, a former Oklahoma zookeeper. He was convicted of trying to hire someone to kill Baskin, who had tried to shut him down, accusing the Oklahoma zoo of abusing animals and selling big cat cubs.