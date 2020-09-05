Tiffany Haddish reveals she tested positive for COVID-19: Have been tested 12 times

Actor Tiffany Haddish, recently in a talk with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the US’s task force, revealed her journey with COVID-19.



The actress and comedian said she contracted the virus about three months ago, after working on a movie where someone else was tested positive for COVID-19.



The comedian during a video call said she has been tested 12 times for COVID-19 now, ''I wasn't in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home and we stopped the movie,'' she remembered of the first time she went to get a test. ''Then they suggested that I go get tested. I went and got tested, and I got the results back like two days later. They said I didn’t have the coronavirus.''



While talking further she said, ''Then, somebody else I know that was around like a week before, they contracted the coronavirus, and so I went and got tested again. Mind you, these tests are expensive as all outdoors — it was like $550. Which made me upset because I was trying to buy some shoes. Anyways, I paid for the tests. Get the tests the second time. I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything, and it comes back like two days later, and they said I did have the coronavirus.''



She admitted that she was asymptomatic even though the test was positive. Tiffany quarantined as a precaution. ''That was like three months ago…and I’ve been tested 12 times now since because I’ve been working and everything. Then I get tested again, no virus, and then I had them test me for antibodies again, and then they said I don’t have any antibodies…so I think I'm superhuman.''



Fauci, one of the White House’s top experts during the pandemic praised Haddish that she did the right thing by getting tested often and quarantining in her house. ''The most important thing is that you have the societal responsibility not to be propagating the outbreak, '' Fauci said. ''To be part of the solution, not the problem.''



Tiffany also spoke about how the virus is affecting minority communities, that includes Black and Latino people.



''Not only do they have a greater chance of getting infected, because they usually – not always, it’s dangerous to generalize – but people know they usually have jobs that don’t allow them to talk to a computer. They’re out on the front lines, doing the manual labor jobs that require interaction with people,''



Fauci said, ''Then when you look at the African American and Latinx population. They have a much greater likelihood of having the underlying conditions that means that when you do get infected, you likely would have a serious outcome.''