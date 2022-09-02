Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears accused of child sexual abuse, actress's lawyer calls claim 'bogus'

Hollywood actress Tiffiny Haddish and comedian Aries Spears have been accused of molesting a minor child. On Tuesday, a complaint was filed in the Superior Court of California by women, who accused both the public personalities of hiring them when they were minors and making them perform inappropriate acts on camera, via Daily Beast.



As per legal documents, Haddish and Spears were sued by the sibling's Jane Doe, 22, and John Doe, 14. Jane is the plaintiff in the suit and has sued them individually and on the behalf of her brother John. She is also her brother's legal guardian.



The mother of Jane and John has also told Daily Beast that she and Tiffany met through comedy and developed a close bond instantly. In the lawsuit, she claimed that Haddish used to call them for ''every birthday and every Christmas.''



“We were both going through a divorce,” the mother told The Daily Beast.



“Messy, messy, messy, messy divorces… We just got really, really super, super close.”



However, in 2013, she offered Jane a role in her commercial. Detailing more, they revaled that during a camp, where she met Jane she told her that she'd “a perfect role for her.”

No further information about her role or shoot script was shared with the mother or child. Haddish and Spears, who was also the producers of the commercial, were the only one who were having all the details.



During the shoot, Haddish and Spears asked Jane to make inappropriate noises while watching a sandwich commercial, in which the characters began eating the sandwich and starts “moaning and making sexual noises as they both ate the sandwich in a manner that simulated the act of fellatio,” the lawsuit reads.



“Haddish verbally explained what was expected of Plaintiff Jane Doe and then showed Plaintiff Jane Doe how to give fellatio, including movements, noises, moaning, and groaning,” the lawsuit states.

The complaint claims that Spears told Jane “to mimic what she had seen on the screen, including the noises precisely like what she heard throughout the video.” She also told that she didn't tell anyone how awful it was.



However, a year later, Haddish again contacted the family but this time for their son John for some Nickelodeon sizzle reel. For the shoot of the same, both brother and sister visited Spear's home without their mother where John Doe, who was seven back then, was molested by Aries.



The lawsuit says that Haddish was present in the room where Spears molested the little boy.



Both Haddish and Spears' lawyers have reacted to the complaint.

Haddish lawyer's claimed that their accuser's mother is after Haddish for several years and called the complaint bogus.



"Plaintiff's mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years," Haddish's lawyer told PEOPLE. "Every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down."



Haddish has also paid the family $100.



The lawsuit also claims that the video was allegedly shared on 'Funny or Die' in 2014, however, it was pulled down in May 2021.