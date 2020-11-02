This video has dethroned 'Despacito' to become the most watched video on Youtube

Youtube's most watched video is not by Beyonce, Justin Bieber or even BTS. The inmcredibly infectious childrens' song 'Baby Shark' has become the most watched video on the platform. On Monday i garnered seven billion plays and took the top spot on the video streaming platforms.



The bane of parents and teachers worldwide, the South Korea-produced song has gone from the realm of children's YouTube to a global viral sensation, with a catchy and addictive melody buoyed by a hypnotically colourful video.



The English version of the song 'Baby Shark Dance', has clocked in over seven billion views on YouTube, dethroning Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito' which had till now held the record of being the most-watched video on the platform.



The ubiquitous children's song and earworm, first uploaded to YouTube in June 2016, is a remix of an American campfire song by the Seoul-based production company Pinkfong.



The initial success on YouTube paved its route into the global music charts, with reaching the number 32 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in Januray 2019.



The song is not just popular among children but the infectious tune has caught the fancy of adults across the world. The Washington Nationals baseball team took it up as an anthem and went on to win the World Series last year, prompting the White House to play the tune during the celebrations.



One US town played the song on loop, while another, Florida's West Palm Beach, used the melody to try to discourage homeless people from congregating in a public area.



It has also been pressed into anti-pandemic service, with a coronavirus-themed version, "Wash Your Hands", teaching children the importance of personal hygiene.