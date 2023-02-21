This is why actress Aubrey Plaza had to steal from Joe Biden’s desk

A bizarre episode recently unfolded between actress Aubrey Plaza and the United States President Joe Biden when she learned that there was a note he was referring to, while addressing her. Both Aubrey and Joe grew up in the state of Delaware which became a topic of conversation every time the two crossed each other’s paths. After this happened a couple of times, The White Lotus actress got suspicious that there were notes, the latter was referring to.

Addressing this, Aubrey said, "We shot ['Parks and Recreation'] at the White House when he was the Vice-President, and they gave us a tour of the Vice-President’s office. Whenever I see him, he always tells me the same story. His first wife went to the same high school that I went to, so he always tells me about how he used to wait outside the convent for her, because it’s an all-girls Catholic school—and it’s a very sweet story, but I’ve heard it a lot. I was, like, 'I know, Joe! She went to Ursuline!”

"But then, later, I saw a note on his desk that had been written by his assistant on official White House stationery that said, 'Aubrey Plaza' —underlined— 'Wilmington, Delaware. You met her at the Joe Biden youth-leadership conference when she was sixteen.' There were bullet points about me. And I was, like, 'I knew it! He doesn’t remember me at all!' But that’s how politicians are, you know?”

She didn’t let this pass though. Aubrey kept that note so that Joe Biden’s team will have to come up with a new briefing. Revealing how she did it, Aubrey said, "I pocketed it, and Mike Schur, the creator of Parks and Rec, was horrified. He was like, 'You cannot steal from the White House!' And I was, like, 'I don’t give a s***! I know what he did! He didn’t know me!'”