This is how Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is recovering post snowplow accident

Marvel star Jeremy Renner continues his battle to recover after suffering massive injuries post a snowplow accident. He was trapped by a 14,000 pound snowplow while he was on a skiing vacation. As part of his treatment, the actor posted a video of his leg receiving electro-therapy treatment. The treatment attempts to heal broken bones.

He posted the video with a text overlay that read: “Electric, stimulation, workout out and muscle strength.” Meanwhile, “Lady Madonna” by The Beatles was playing in the background.

Jeremy Renner sustained injuries in the incident on January 1 when he was attempting to assist a family member stuck in the snow. The Hawkeye actor owns a home near Lake Tahoe in Nevada.