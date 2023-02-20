This is how Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is recovering post snowplow accident
Marvel star Jeremy Renner continues his battle to recover after suffering massive injuries post a snowplow accident. He was trapped by a 14,000 pound snowplow while he was on a skiing vacation. As part of his treatment, the actor posted a video of his leg receiving electro-therapy treatment. The treatment attempts to heal broken bones.
He posted the video with a text overlay that read: “Electric, stimulation, workout out and muscle strength.” Meanwhile, “Lady Madonna” by The Beatles was playing in the background.
Jeremy Renner sustained injuries in the incident on January 1 when he was attempting to assist a family member stuck in the snow. The Hawkeye actor owns a home near Lake Tahoe in Nevada.
Renner is best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Thor (2011) and The Avengers (2012). He most recently played the character in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. Renner was nominated for an Academy Award for his performances in The Hurt Locker (2008) and The Town (2010).