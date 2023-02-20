ugc_banner

This is how Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is recovering post snowplow accident

New Delhi Edited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Feb 20, 2023, 09:08 PM IST

Jeremy Renner has suffered a horrendous leg injury in a snow ploughing accident. Photograph:(Instagram)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Jeremy Renner is best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel star Jeremy Renner continues his battle to recover after suffering massive injuries post a snowplow accident. He was trapped by a 14,000 pound snowplow while he was on a skiing vacation. As part of his treatment, the actor posted a video of his leg receiving electro-therapy treatment. The treatment attempts to heal broken bones. 

He posted the video with a text overlay that read: “Electric, stimulation, workout out and muscle strength.” Meanwhile, “Lady Madonna” by The Beatles was playing in the background. 

Jeremy Renner sustained injuries in the incident on January 1 when he was attempting to assist a family member stuck in the snow. The Hawkeye actor owns a home near Lake Tahoe in Nevada.

Renner is best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Thor (2011) and The Avengers (2012). He most recently played the character in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. Renner was nominated for an Academy Award for his performances in The Hurt Locker (2008) and The Town (2010). 

RELATED

New generations don't have the concept of a movie star because of social media: Ana De Armas

'It's fun getting old' says Pamela Anderson in new post

Timeless beauty! Catherine Zeta-Jones' BAFTA outing leaves fans in frenzy

Topics