This is how Kartik Aaryan is 'waiting for vaccine' to combat COVID-19

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan`s has again won the hearts of netizens with his latest quirky post on social media as he posed with a cute kitten.



The 29-year-old actor took to Twitter to post a photograph where he is seen sitting next to a cute kitten.Sported in a pink hoodie and ripped jeans, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor gave a candid shot and in the caption, he wrote: "Tom and Jerry waiting for vaccine", adding a hashtag of `social distancing` as the country is fighting against COVID-19.

Lately, the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' star has been updating fans of his activities by posting pictures and videos.Recently, the actor gave a twist to the viral `Rasode mein kaun the` rap video and hilariously asked the question with folded hands to his fans."Please bata do. Rasode mein kaun tha?, ed to Instagram a (Please tell me, who was in the kitchen)?" noted the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor as he postglamorous picture while striking a pose with folded hands.



In the snap, Aaryan is seen sporting a beige sweater with a chequered lower.While on Independence Day, Aaryan posted a video on Instagram as he proudly hoisted the national flag while flashing a smile amid a crowd of school children cheering for the star.