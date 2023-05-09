The Weeknd's upcoming album might be his 'last hurrah as The Weeknd'

The Weeknd is thinking of getting rid of his famous stage name. Musician and actor Abel Tesfaye has opened up in a new interview about his desire to let go of his stage name The Weeknd.



While speaking to W Magazine, The Weeknd said, "I'm going through a cathartic path right now. It's getting to a place and a time where I'm getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I'll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill the Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I'm definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn."



Without giving details, the singer said that he is contemplating using his stage name for the final time in his upcoming record.



"The album I'm working on now is probably my last hurrah as the Weeknd… This is something that I have to do. As the Weeknd, I've said everything I can say," he said.



Interestingly, this isn't the first time that the singer has publicly toyed with the idea of giving up his monicker. Last year, while chatting with fans on Twitter prior to the release of his "Out of Time" music video, the singer tweeted, "You guys are hilarious. i feel like i should change my stage name to ABEL at this point lol." He then added that he'll "maybe pull a YE and just legally change my name to ABEL. no last name. Like Madonna or Cher or Prince. I don't know it seems like a lot."



The Weeknd's new album is part of a trilogy. One that fans have speculated includes the 2020 album After Hours and 2022's Dawn FM. The title of his upcoming record is yet to be announced.