The Weeknd, Ariana Grande drop animated 'Save Your Tears' video

After piquing the curiosity of fans by dropping a teaser earlier this week, pop singer the Weeknd has finally released a remix and video of `Save Your Tears,` one of the standout tracks from his blockbuster `After Hours` album, featuring Ariana Grande.



The 31-year-old `Blinding Lights` star took to Twitter on Thursday (local time) and released the video of song. He wrote, " OUT NOW," and tagged Ariana.The three-minute-twenty-five second video is an eye-popping and surreal animated treatment with renderings of both artists.



It was directed by Jack Brown and produced by Blinkink. The video plays into the `After Hours` theme and storyline - it showcases a red-jacketed character, creating a doll that ends up looking like Ariana Grande.



The collaboration marks at least the third time the Weeknd and the `Positions` songstress have worked together. The duo collaborated previously on Weeknd`s 2014 song `Love Me Harder` - which also marked his first collaboration with Max Martin, the most successful songwriter-producer of the past 25 years - and her track `Off the Table.`

Variety reported that even before this remix, `Save Your Tears` was one of the most successful songs from one of the most successful albums of the past decade: It is certified double platinum and has surpassed 1 billion streams.It also continues a hot streak for the Weeknd that began back in November of 2019 with the release of the first songs from `After Hours,` `Heartless` and `Blinding Lights.`



The latter song was the fastest to reach 2 billion streams in Spotify history and is one of only four tracks to hit that mark. Despite the pandemic, the Weeknd has had a monumentally successful past year: In addition to the success of `After Hours` and its singles, he headlined the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime show, made memorable performances on the American Music Awards and the MTV VMAs.



The `Starboy` singer has also donated more than USD 3 million to a wide variety of causes, ranging from Covid-19 charities and MusiCares to USD 300,000 for the victims of the explosion in Beirut last summer.