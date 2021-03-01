'The Walking Dead' final season to premiere this summer

We have some news regarding the 'The Walking Dead' final season!

AMC announced recently that its final 11th season of 'The Walking Dead' will premiere this summer. The summer date was a surprise since the show usually debuts new seasons in October. The show's schedule was changed up last year due to the pandemic.

As a result, AMC ordered a bonus six episodes of the show's season 10, which debuted on the network Sunday night.



In September, AMC announced 'The Walking Dead' will end in 2022 with an expanded 24-episode final season.

While no specific premiere date was announced for season 11, according to Insider, 'Fear TWD' returns with eight new episodes on April 11, 2021. If "Fear" runs for eight weeks straight and leads right into a new season of 'The Walking Dead', we could see the show return to TV as early as June 6, 2021.

For now, the show has five more new episodes airing Sunday nights on AMC at 9 p.m.