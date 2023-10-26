The Walking Dead actor Erik Jensen's family are raising funds for his cancer treatment

Friends and family of actor Erik Jensen are seeking support for his treatment for cancer. Jensen is best known for his roles in The Walking Dead and Mr Robot.



A GoFundMe page created last week by his family revealed that the actor has been diagnosed with Stage IV colorectal cancer. "After miraculously surviving a brain aneurysm just a year and a half ago, our beloved Erik Jensen was just diagnosed with Stage IV colorectal cancer.”



It notes that Jensen’s cancer “has metastasized to his liver,” but that the actor is “young and strong” and even worked as a director and a writer throughout his treatment.

“His doctors think they have a shot at shrinking the tumors enough to do two very major surgeries and get them all out. He can make it through this. But Erik and his family are in for the fight of their lives, and they need your support,” it read.



The family is looking at raising $300,000 in total. According to the page, Jensen is in extreme financial pressure due to his aneurysm and cancer diagnosis, and the Hollywood strikes. The family "need a lot of help to make it through the next year, pay for treatment to fight his cancer, keep their home, and maintain some sort of stability for Sadie.”

As of Wednesday, according to the GoFundMe page, they have so far raised over $90,000. Jensen is a father to 13-year-old daughter Sadie, whom he shares with his wife Jessica Blank.

“He is one of the most hardworking, loving, truthful, and devoted people we know. He needs to help his daughter grow up,” the GoFundMe reads. “He needs to stick around for the beautiful community he and Jess have built. And he has a lot more art to make in the world.”