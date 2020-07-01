'The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' to get big screen adaptation

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are going back to animation for a new film.

Nickelodeon Animation will be producing the project along with Point Grey Pictures, run by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver.

Jeff Rowe will direct the film.

This will be Nickelodeon Animation's first CG theatrical film. It follows the studio reviving the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise for the small screen in 2012. The studio is also teaming with Netflix for a 2D-animated film based on the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TV series.

For those unversed, The Ninja Turtles is a story of four brother turtles who mutate into humanoid heroes and are known for their love of pizza and Ninjutsu. It first made its way to public via an indie comic published in 1984. The '80s animated series then happened and also brought to the audience in way of multiple films.