The star is here! Dolly Parton joins TikTok

Dolly Parton is in the game. The celebrated actress revealed she’s joined TikTok with a video as she wrote, “I have arrived”.

Her first TikTok is a montage of clips of herself ending with a “Hey, TikTok! It’s Dolly!”

In another video, Dolly can be seen in a new clip which is a compilation of Dolly greeting her fans. There’s one in which she says “Better late than never!”.