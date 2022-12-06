ugc_banner

The star is here! Dolly Parton joins TikTok

Dolly Parton is in the game. The celebrated actress revealed she’s joined TikTok with a video as she wrote, “I have arrived”. 

Her first TikTok is a montage of clips of herself ending with a “Hey, TikTok! It’s Dolly!”

In another video, Dolly can be seen in a new clip which is a compilation of Dolly greeting her fans. There’s one in which she says “Better late than never!”. 

Meanwhile, Dolly Parton will be seen in NBC’s annual New Year’s Eve special: She’s ringing in 2023 with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus on the program that’s set to air December 31 live from Miami.

