'The Simpsons' had predicted Donald Trump's Presidential run for 2024. Here's proof

'The Simpsons' called it first! It is now a widely known fact that the popular American sitcom 'The Simpsons' accurately predicted several important world incidents way before they actually took place. Now it has appeared that the show had apparently predicted that Donald Trump would be contesting for the 2024 Presidential elections.



On Tuesday, Trump announced he would be running for the office for the third time. Soon after the news broke, 'The Simpsons' producer Al Jean took to Twitter to share an image of a 2015 episode of the series which features Homer Simpson flying as a 'Trump 2024' campaign sign stands in the background.

“As predicted in 2015,” Jean wrote alongside the image, which comes from a short that was released on YouTube, titled “Trumptastic Voyage.”



Check out the Tweet here below:

The episode sees Homer embark on “an extraordinary journey” after "a close encounter with Donald Trump’s hairpiece."



The former President and 'The Simpsons' have had a long-standing relationship. The series had eerily predicted his run for Presidency in an episode back in 2000.



It had also predicted Kamala Harris's run for the Vice-President, rigged voting machines, Disney’s takeover of 21st Century Fox, The Rolling Stones continuing to tour into old age among others.