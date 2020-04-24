The Rolling Stones releases new song first time in eight years, called 'Living in a Ghost Town'

It took a virus to get The Rolling Stones to create a new song- after eight long years. The popular band on Thursday released a new track -'Living in a Ghost Town' - part of which was recorded during the coronavirus lockdown.



The song, powered by a Keith Richards` riff and a chanted refrain, comes with a video showing deserted streets and subway stations in London, Los Angeles, Kyoto and other cities.



"So the Stones were in the studio recording some new material before the lockdown and there was one song we thought would resonate through the times that we`re living in right now," Mick Jagger said in a statement.

"We`ve worked on it in isolation. And here it is ... I hope you like it."



The band states that the lockdown seemed apt to release this song but they revealed that they started recording the track back in 2019 in Los Angeles. Then, as pandemic restrictions started rolling out across the world, they adjusted some of the lyrics and added other finishing touches to the mix.



In the video, Jagger is seen singing one tweaked line in a plush, wood-panelled room. "Life was so beautiful then we all got locked down. Feel like a ghost, living in a ghost town," goes the lyrics.



Keith Richards said the track had been meant for a new album, "then shit hit the fan ... Mick and I decided this one really needed to go to work right now."



Earlier this week, the band`s four members performed 'You Can`t Always Get What You Want' from their living rooms via a video conference call - part of the global 'One World: Together At Home' broadcast brought together by pop icon Lady Gaga.



A string of stars have been heading online to keep their fans entertained during the lockdown including Bob Dylan who has released two tracks in the past month- his firt new original in eight years.