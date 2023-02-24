The Producers Guild of America reveals its presenters lineup for this year

The Producers Guild of America has revealed the presenters lineup for its upcoming annual PGA Awards. The ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Some of the biggest names from Hollywood will present the awards to this year’s award winners. These names include the likes of Angela Bassett, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Austin Butler, Billy Eichner, Bob Odenkirk, Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett, Danielle Deadwyler, Dave Burd, Diego Luna, Eugenio Derbez, Hannah Einbinder, Hong Chau, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jay Ellis, Kate Hudson.

The list also included Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Condon, Leslie Odom, Jr., Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh, Mo Amer, Monica Barbaro, Nicole Byer, Paul Dano, Robert Rodriguez, Ron Howard, Sacha Baron Cohen, Sandra Oh, Sherry Lansing, and Stephanie Hsu.

The PGA Awards celebrate the producers behind the best films, television series, and new media projects of the year. In fact, every year, the Best Picture Oscar winner usually comes from the PGA list. This year, PGA’s picks are films – Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: Knives Out Mystery, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick and The Whale for its Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures Award.