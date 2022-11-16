'The Princess Diaries' set to get a third part. Will Anne Hathaway be a part of it?

It's happening! The Princess of Genovia will be back! According to multiple reports, the third installment of 'Princess Diaries' is in the works. The script is being penned by Aadrita Mukerji ( who wrote 'Supergirl') and the story will be a continuation of the first two parts which were released in 2001 and 2004. The film featured Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews in the lead.



As of now the cast of the film has not been announced and it isn't clear if Anne Hathaway would be back playing the titular role in the third part as well. The actress had catapulted to fame after the success of the first film back in 2001.



Hathaway, though in several interviews over the years has expressed her desire to be a part of the sequel if it was to be made. “I would more than entertain it, I’m pulling for it,” Hathaway told Entertainment Tonight in October 2022.

“If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen.”



The 2001 film has Hathaway playing a high schooler Mia Thermopolis who learns that she is next in line for the throne of a fictional country called Genovia. Julie Andrews played her grandmother who is tasked to get Mia ready for her new role.



The film was based on Meg Cabot's novel series and also featured Mandy Moore, Sandra Oh, and Heather Matarazzo.

In the second film, which released in 2004, Hathaway's character married Chris Pine's character.



Rumours suggest the third part will have Hathaway teaching her own daughter some etiquettes of a princess.