The Night Manager Part 2 trailer out! Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor's series set for a fitting finale 

Shaan Sengupta and Shelly Rungta's battle is far from over. On Monday, Disney+Hotstar unveiled the trailer for the second part of The Night Manager. The first part premiered earlier in February and had a cliffhanger ending. The second part concludes the story where the Night Manager Shaan Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur) cements his way into dreaded arms dealer Shelly Rungta's (Anil Kapoor) inner circle.



The trailer shows how Shaan is given the task by Intelligence Officer Lipika Saikia Rao to get crucial information from Rungta's camp in order to build a case against him and have him arrested.



The trailer showcases all the important characters of the series including Tillotama Shome, Sobhita Dhulipala and Saswata Chatterjee.