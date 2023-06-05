The Night Manager Part 2 trailer out! Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor's series set for a fitting finale
Shaan Sengupta and Shelly Rungta's battle is far from over. On Monday, Disney+Hotstar unveiled the trailer for the second part of The Night Manager. The first part premiered earlier in February and had a cliffhanger ending. The second part concludes the story where the Night Manager Shaan Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur) cements his way into dreaded arms dealer Shelly Rungta's (Anil Kapoor) inner circle.
The trailer shows how Shaan is given the task by Intelligence Officer Lipika Saikia Rao to get crucial information from Rungta's camp in order to build a case against him and have him arrested.
The trailer showcases all the important characters of the series including Tillotama Shome, Sobhita Dhulipala and Saswata Chatterjee.
Watch the trailer of The Night Manager Part 2 here:
Originally based on a book by John le Carre, the original British miniseries features Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman and Elizabeth Debicki. The Indian version has been created by Sandeep Modi and features Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Kapoor, Tillotama Shome and Sobhita Dhulipala.
The first part of the series received rave reviews from critics. WION's Shomini Sen called the show credible with good writing and great performances. Read the full review here
The Night Manager Part 2 will premiere on Hotstar on June 30.